The United Stated “seriously overreacted” and “seriously violated international practice” by shooting down what China claims was nothing more than a weather balloon that went severely off course — at least that’s what China’s Foreign Ministry has said.
In turn, the Defense Ministry expressed “solemn protest” and warned that China “reserves the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations,” according to a news report.
Further, China’s Foreign Ministry claimed, Monday, during a regular news conference, that the US should return the remnants of the balloon to China because the “airship is China’s, not the US’.”
In sticking with their story about it being a weather balloon, the head of the country’s weather service was relieved of his duty. It’s a move seen by some analysts as an attempt to shore up Beijing’s position that the balloon was of a civilian nature used for meteorological purposes, instead of a spy balloon gathering US intelligence.
But in a country where the line is blurred between the state-owned enterprises and a robust military-industrial complex, it’s difficult to clearly separate the two.
Regardless of what the purpose the balloon served, the incident is one that will have serious, lasting consequences, experts say. There has been tension between the US and China for a long time — something the Chinese government was hoping to ease, with a visit from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
However, in light of the balloon incident, Blinken canceled his visit. China’s Foreign Ministry viewed the visit as an opportunity to help strengthen its economy and repair fraught diplomatic ties.
If that’s truly what the Chinese Foreign Ministry intended, the launch of the high-altitude balloon carrying a payload the size of three coach buses and equipped with surveillance equipment could not have come at a worse time.
It’s also difficult to believe that it was happenstance that the balloon was hovering over a state with key military assets. The Chinese government wants us to believe it was just dumb luck that the balloon wandered off course and ended up there.
China has shown some signs of being caught off guard by the incident and wanting to stem the potential damage, analysts say. They framed the situation as a result of factors beyond their control and offered a rare expression of “regret” in a statement they released, Friday.
However, some crucial facts remain unclear and the timing of the incident, which resulted in Blinken’s trip being canceled, suggest that China’s leadership is grappling with how to handle the diplomatic crisis.
The balloon over the United States isn’t the only one that was floating around. Beijing, on Monday, admitted a second balloon also seriously deviated from its planned course and entered skies over the Caribbean and Latin America “by mistake.”
Meanwhile, the United States has presented details that frame the incident as part of a surveillance effort powered by a fleet of Chinese spy balloons. They have been spotted over the past several years, across five continents.
For a country that is allegedly trying to re-engage with the world and tone down its combative rhetoric, this latest incident has done nothing to make us believe any of it is genuine.
