‘Hollywood is fickle; your career can end pretty fast” is a quote attributed to actor Matthew Lawrence, who had roles in “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Boy Meets World.”

Artist Kanye West is learning this lesson first-hand. However, it’s not a random act that has dealt him a “bad hand,” but rather, his antisemitic remarks. As a result of his latest comments, Creative Artists Agency has cut ties with him — and so has Adidas.

