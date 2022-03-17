Hopefully you remembered to wear green today; otherwise you might get pinched.
That’s one of the many traditions associated with St. Patrick’s Day. Of course, there’s also the legend about St. Patrick driving the snakes from Ireland, into the sea.
Most people know that St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated each year on March 17. Some don’t realize that the day actually falls on the anniversary of St. Patrick’s death in the fifth century. It’s been observed as a religious holiday for more than 1,000 years.
St. Patrick was the patron saint of Ireland and its national apostle. He was born in Roman Britain and taken to Ireland at age 16, as a slave, after he was kidnapped, according to history.com
Later, he escaped, but went back to Ireland and was credited with bringing Christianity to the people there.
Despite it falling during the Lenten season, many still celebrate the holiday, today, though it seems to be more about having a good time than about remembering St. Patrick. Perhaps it’s in line with the tradition that Irish families practiced, of attending church in the morning and celebrating in the afternoon. Lenten prohibitions against eating meat were waived and people would drink, dance and feast on a traditional meal of cabbage and Irish bacon.
These days, the religious traditions aren’t always upheld, but there are plenty of people who engage in the revelry of parties, parades, drinking alcohol and eating cabbage and corned beef.
St. Patrick’s Day is a reminder of how much things change over the years. Once a holiday that was celebrated in Ireland, it’s spread across the globe and is now celebrated by people from all walks of life, not just Christians or Catholics.
From Japan and Australia, to the Chicago River being dyed green each year and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston, it seems that everyone wants to get in on the celebratory mood every year on March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.