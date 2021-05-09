Today is Mother’s Day, they day to honor the woman who birthed us, raised us and (hopefully) taught us right from wrong.
Cards are sent, flowers are purchased and maybe mom will get a break from her household chores and be able to spend quality time with her family and those who love her.
The day on which we honor our mothers was established in 1908, by a woman named Anna Jarvis. It became a national holiday in 1914, however, Jarvis wasn’t happy with the way it became commercialized and denounced it.
She spent the latter part of her life attempting to get it removed from the calendar. Obviously, she was unsuccessful.
Like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day is definitely one of those “Hallmark holidays,” but all commercialization aside, having one day set aside in honor of mothers is a nice way to pay homage to them.
“Celebrations of mothers and motherhood can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who held festivals in honor of the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele, but the clearest modern precedent for Mother’s Day is the early Christian festival known as ‘Mothering Sunday,’” according to history.com. “Once a major tradition in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe, this celebration fell on the fourth Sunday in Lent and was originally seen as a time when the faithful would return to their ‘mother church’ — the main church in the vicinity of their home — for a special service. Over time the Mothering Sunday tradition shifted into a more secular holiday, and children would present their mothers with flowers and other tokens of appreciation. This custom eventually faded in popularity before merging with the American Mother’s Day in the 1930s and 1940s.”
Those tokens of appreciation come in many forms these days — and so does the family dynamic. It isn’t what it used to be, in which the nuclear family was the norm. Now it’s common for other family members — and even those who aren’t related — to raise children and serve as a maternal figure in a child’s life.
So when Mother’s Day comes around each May, it’s not only women who gave birth that should be honored, but those who helped raise and care for children, as well. This could mean an aunt, cousin, older sibling or adoptive parent.
If you haven’t already called your mom, pick up the phone and tell her how much you appreciate her. Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to do that today.
