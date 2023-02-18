We frequently comment about “how times flies.” At least that’s how it seems most of the time; in the blink of an eye, a year or two, maybe five or 10 has quickly gone by while we’ve gone about our daily routines.
It doesn’t seem like 10 years have gone by since the death of Gabriel Fernandez, but here we are in 2023 and his family is preparing to celebrate what would have been the boy’s 18th birthday.
Tragically, he never saw a birthday past his eighth because he died as a result of abuse suffered at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend. Their names will not be mentioned here because they don’t deserve to be.
Anyone who’s been in the Antelope Valley for any length of time knows the story about Fernandez’s death and what he endured in the months and weeks leading up to it.
The abuse wasn’t new to the children in that family, who witnessed Fernandez being tortured by their mother and her boyfriend and despite calls to the Department of Children and Family Services, Fernandez and his siblings remained in their mother’s home and continued to be subjected to abuse.
It’s tragic, sickening and unbelievable. His “mother” and her boyfriend are in prison because of the boy’s death. That’s where they belong.
Meanwhile, Fernandez’s family wants to make sure no one forgets him — not that anyone could. A tree near the apartment complex in which the family lived is dubbed “Gabriel’s Tree” and stands as a reminder to all that a child’s life was taken nearby. A mural of the boy also adorns a nearby wall and each year, his family hosts a birthday celebration for him.
This year is no different. Fernandez’s family will celebrate, today, what would have been a milestone birthday: 18. It would have also marked the transition from being a teenager to a young adult.
We’ll never know what type of person Fernandez would have grown into or whether he would have achieved any of his goals.
Instead, his family is left behind with nothing but memories of the eight-year-old boy whose life was cut short by people who were supposed to love and care for him.
Happy 18th birthday, Gabriel Fernandez.
