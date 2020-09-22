As we enter month seven of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control is reverting to its previous guidance about how the virus is transmitted. In fact, it removed language it had posted days earlier, about airborne transmission.
We initially were told that the virus is spread through droplets from someone infected, who has coughed, sneezed or talked. If we were closer than six feet to such a person and not wearing a face covering, it’s possible that we’d be infected, too.
However, the CDC then said the Coronavirus could spread through small particles in the air, which could remain suspended and breathed in by others. It also said the particles could travel beyond six feet (for example, in fitness classes, restaurants or choir practice).
That meant that stricter guidelines were put in place to ensure that people did not engage in these types of activities, in an effort to slow the spread.
But according to a CNN report, on Friday, the CDC updated the information on its website and added new measures for people to protect themselves and others, “including recommendations to use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs in indoor spaces and clear guidance to ‘stay at least six feet away from others, whenever possible.”
The CDC page was also updated to reflect changed language around asymptomatic transmission, shifting from saying “some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus,” to saying “people who are infected but do not show symptoms can spread the virus to others.”
People who have come into contact with someone who’s infected are still being urged to get tested. Face coverings are still encouraged and so is social distancing.
It sounds like the CDC is still trying to figure out exactly how this virus is transmitted. All we know is that it’s been a long, strange spring and summer — and autumn and winter will probably be just as long and strange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.