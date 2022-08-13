After more than two-and-a-half years of on-again-off-again restrictions, quarantine and masking policies, could we be headed from a pandemic to an endemic?
There’s no solid evidence that it’s happening, just yet, but the nation’s top health agency, on Thursday, relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines when it comes to quarantining.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who come into close contact with an infected person no longer need to quarantine themselves. They also said people no longer need to stay at least six feet away from others — not that they were doing that anymore, anyway. Despite signs in stores and other public places encouraging people to keep a six-foot distance, it was rarely ever adhered to.
According to an Associated Press news report, the changes in quarantining and distancing are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, since the pandemic began more than two-and-a-half years ago. The immunity has been built either through being vaccinated or becoming infected, CDC officials said.
In addition, the CDC has changed its recommendation that schools do routine, daily testing. They also dropped the “test to stay” recommendation, which said students exposed to the virus could regularly test, instead of quarantining at home, to keep attending classes. With no quarantine recommendation anymore, the testing option disappeared, too.
Masks, however, continue to be recommended in areas where community transmission is deemed high, or if a person is considered at high risk of severe illness.
The AP report said that the average number of reported COVID cases and deaths have been relatively flat this summer, at around 100,000 cases a day and 300 to 400 deaths.
There is one guideline that remains in place, however.
The CDC says people who test positive should isolate from others for at least five days, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated.
They also say that isolation can be ended if they are free of fever for 24 hours, without the use of medication and don’t have symptoms, or their symptoms are improving.
It looks like we’re headed in a positive direction in the fight against COVID. Let’s hope we don’t backslide.
