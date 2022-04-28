As we continue to relax rules regarding COVID-19 in much of the United States, things are getting serious in Shanghai, as cases continue to trend upward.
On Sunday, China reported 21,796 new community transmitted infections. Most of those were asymptomatic cases in Shanghai.
In an effort to curb the infections, many cities across the county have enforced some type of lock-down to try to slow the spread, but the latest outbreak was driven by the highly-contagious Omicron variant and it’s spread nationwide, hitting Shanghai the hardest.
The city is a financial hub that has a population of 25 million. While there have been hundreds of thousands of cases, there have been less than 100 deaths since the outbreak started about two months ago.
This hasn’t stopped volunteers and government workers from taking drastic measures, however. They have erected metal barriers in multiple districts to block off small streets and entrances to apartment buildings, as the country hardens its strict “zero COVID” approach.
It’s not a move that’s popular with residents — and rightfully so. The barriers, thin metal sheets or mesh fences were erected in several neighborhoods under a directive from the local government, according to Chinese business media outlet Caixin.
It would appear that places in which cases have been found are being treated like some type of “cage” to contain residents. Caixin reported that buildings where cases have been found sealed their main entrances, but left a small opening through which pandemic prevention workers can pass.
Mass testing began, on Monday, in Chaoyang district, which has a population of more than three million. The announcement set off panic buying, on Sunday evening, decimating grocery stores of things like soy sauce, eggs and vegetables.
Some in the city have had a hard time getting groceries and have resorted to bulk buying or bartering.
In other instances, the harsh restrictions have created dangerous situations, especially for those who are unable to get adequate medical attention in time, mainly because their movement is strictly controlled.
Residents aren’t happy with the “COVID cages,” though. A video showed some residents leaving a building in Shanghai’s Xuhui district and breaking down the mesh fence barricade that was erected at the front entrance.
Meanwhile, a tiered system is also being used in Shanghai, based on risk of transmission. Those in the first category have the strictest controls and were the main target of the heightened measures. In the third category, some people are allowed to visit public areas and leave their homes.
Chinese authorities claim the “zero COVID” strategy is the best path forward, but it sounds extreme — even for China.
