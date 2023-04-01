Since the economic downturn in 2008, many businesses have suffered and though some rebounded, things were never quite the same.
Newspapers can be counted among the latter. Some survived, some didn’t, but all suffered, nonetheless. The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 continued to deal economic blows to an already suffering industry. Now, a bill being supported by a local politician could further harm newspapers.
AB 542 by Assemblymember Juan Carrillo pertains to self-service storage facilities, their lien sales and how they are announced.
As it stands now, storage facilities are required to advertise lien sales twice in the local newspaper — once a week, for two consecutive weeks.
Carrillo’s bill would instead require a single publication in a newspaper of general circulation, in either the public notice district where the sale is to be held, or in the county where the self-service facility is located.
In addition, it would alternately authorize an owner to satisfy these notice requirements by publishing an advertisement for the sale on an Internet website that customarily conducts or advertises online auctions or sales.
It would also eliminate the exclusive print publication altogether by allowing a storage facility owner to post an advertisement for the sale on any publicly accessible Internet website that customarily conducts or advertises online auctions or sales. This would result in lost revenue for newspapers.
The bill is headed for a floor vote soon, an Antelope Valley Press report said.
The California News Publishers Association opposes the bill. Brenda Contreras, legislative director from Carrillo’s Sacramento office, said in an email to a Valley Press reporter that they have a meeting with the CNPA scheduled soon.
The CNPA sent a letter dated March 6 to Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and other members of the committee, to express their strong opposition to the bill “because it would deny those without Internet access to notices that are legally required to inform the public of various issues,” the Valley Press report said.
“Public notice newspaper advertising is an extension of journalism that protects the authenticity of and access public information,” the letter said. “Please do not disrupt this vital aspect of service to the people.”
The letter cited several key flaws in the proposed legislation, including eliminating necessary transparency that prevents conflicts of interest.
“AB 542 contemplates reliance on niche websites as a resort for public information,” the letter said. “Information consumption in the state contradicts this belief. More than 10 million Californians rely on home-delivered print newspapers or their e-editions for news. The weekly circulation, unique web visitor counts and social media following of newspapers is a thousand-fold of websites that conducts or advertises online auctions or sales.”
We don’t understand why Carrillo would want to interfere with how news is delivered to Californians. We also don’t know if he realizes the great financial impact that his bill will have on all newspapers in the state.
Members of the CNPA and editors and publishers of newspapers across the state, to include the Antelope Valley Press, reached out to Carrillo this week, asking him to pull the bill. We hope that he’s listening.
