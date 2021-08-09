The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, that General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Jeep maker Stellantis NV will aim to make electric vehicles account for 40% to 50% of their US sales by 2030.
President Joseph Biden signed an executive order Thursday afternoon to accelerate development and sales of “clean” vehicles.
Other automakers are expected to separately make similar announcements regarding sales targets for electric vehicles as consumers begin warming up to EVs and as auto manufacturers lay heavy bets on the new technology.
“This industry’s going to spend $330 billion over the next five years on electrification alone,” John Bozzella, president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the lobbying group for auto makers and suppliers, said at a conference Wednesday. “Even in Washington D.C., that is real money,”
The sales targets are predicated on increased support from federal and local governments, such as expanding the availability of charging and providing purchase subsidies, the people said. Federal lawmakers are proposing up to $7.5 billion for states and municipalities to build electric vehicle charging stations as part of the infrastructure bill moving through the Senate.
Consumers are kicking the tires of electric models, especially as line-ups expand into popular segments such as pickup trucks. A survey this year by UBS found that 37% of US respondents were likely to consider buying an electric vehicle for their next purchase, up 15 percentage points from last year.
The speed with which US auto makers pivot to electric-vehicle manufacturing could shake up the auto labor force. Engines built for electric vehicles don’t require as much labor. Several major auto makers have pulled back investment in developing new gasoline engines.
Higher sales for electric vehicles would mean auto makers would have an easier time meeting new standards for fuel-efficiency standards and tailpipe emissions set by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Transportation Department.
The revised standards are expected to apply through the 2026 model year.
A number of industries are investing in converting plants to making electric vehicles or building new battery facilities.
In the past several months many auto makers have rolled out their first attempts at high-volume electric vehicles for the US market.
White House economic adviser Susan Helper said President Biden is a “car guy who recognizes that autoworkers and good union manufacturing jobs are the backbone of communities across this country.”
