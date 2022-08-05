A 12-year-old girl in Alabama is lucky to be alive after she escaped her captor.
She was spotted walking alone, Monday, along County Road 34 in Dadeville, Tallapoosa County, according to a news report. The person who saw her called police to report what they saw.
When authorities interviewed her, they discovered that she had been tied to a bedpost for about a week and had chewed off her restraints to escape. She broke her braces in the process and the criminal complaint filed against the man who held her captive said she had marks on her wrists consistent with being tied up.
Now, a 37-year-old man is facing charges. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes was arrested, Monday, about 25 miles away from Auburn, the town in which the girl was found. He was arrested by US Marshals and police on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping.
It would be bad enough if that was the end of the story, but it’s not. While searching Reyes’s home, detectives found two decomposed bodies, the news report said. A forensics team is working to identify the corpses and figure out when and how they died. The report did say there were other people living in the home, but it’s unclear if they are facing any charges or whether they’re suspected of any crimes.
Reyes, meanwhile, is facing three counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse. Depending on what the results of the investigation reveal, he could be facing more charges.
Very few details regarding the case have been released, so it’s not clear what, if any, connection there is between Reyes and the girl. We do know that she was not reported missing.
Given what we do know about the case, it’s very mysterious. Did the girl know Reyes? Did he kidnap her? There’s no clear answer to any of this, so it’ll be interesting to see what the investigation reveals. There has to be more to it than meets the eye because it’s unfathomable that a parent or guardian wouldn’t report a girl missing — especially if she was gone for a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.