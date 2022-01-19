The Lancaster City Council race looks to be shaping up pretty well. So far, the field is crowded with candidates interested in securing two seats.
There are nine candidates, including incumbents Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi. Originally, there were 11, however, two potential candidates did not return their paperwork by the Jan. 14 deadline.
Some have run for local government seats before, some have not. It seems there’s a nice mix of candidates from which to choose, as they range from local business owners to former civil service employees and activists. Whomever is elected is sure to bring different ideas to the table.
Hopefully those who are running for the City Council seats are prepared for the commitment they will have to make, in order to be successful city councilors.
This year’s election will be conducted by mail-in ballot, only. Those who are registered will also be asked to consider Measure H, “which will serve as an advisory vote to the City Council in regard to a proposed ordinance to impose an administrative fine for loitering or camping withing 500 feet of sensitive uses such as schools, churches, daycares, parks and libraries in response to increasing public safety concerns,” according to a report in the Tuesday edition of the Antelope Valley Press.
If you’re not already registered to vote, there’s still time. You have until March 28, so if you haven’t already done it, now is the time to register. Don’t let those who say their vote doesn’t count dissuade you from casting yours. Many times, local elections have a very low voter turnout, which usually means the more “popular” candidates win. Remember, popular doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best fit, it just means they have the most supporters. That’s not to say they aren’t qualified, so do your research before casting your vote.
If you want to see change in your community, let your vote do the talking. Wouldn’t it be great if every eligible voter cast a vote in this election? Not only would we have a good field of candidates from which to choose, but it would actually turn into a genuine competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.