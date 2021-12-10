United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hot water and is faced with calls for his resignation, after it was learned that members of his staff attended a Christmas party last year, while his country was in lock-down.
According to the Daily Mirror, the party was on Dec. 18, 2020, which means it was illegal, since Coronavirus restrictions were in place during that time.
So far, Johnson has denied the allegation. He did, however, apologize for a video that was leaked to ITV News, in which his press secretary is heard, joking, on Dec. 22, about the party.
“It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine,” one person can be heard saying. The comment is followed by others in the room, laughing. The staff member in the video, Allegra Stratton, resigned from her post on Wednesday.
Johnson said he was furious when he saw the clip and “I apologize unreservedly for the offense it has caused up and down the country,” according to an ABC 7 report.
The prime minister said he’s ordered an internal investigation into the incident. However, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, has called for evidence to be given to police. He said Johnson took the British public for fools.
But that’s not the only party in question. One lawmaker questioned Johnson about another that allegedly took place nearly a month prior, on Nov. 13. The prime minister also denied that one.
What are the odds that both of those parties never happened, as Johnson claims? We figure it’s pretty slim. Instead, it sounds like the prime minister’s staff broke his rules and were out enjoying themselves, while the general public was stuck at home, under restrictions.
It’s unclear whether Johnson attended either of the parties.
That’s not a new notion. The same happened closer to home last year, when Gov. Gavin Newsom attended a birthday party at French Laundry in Yountville, in Napa County, amid a COVID surge in California. The dinner was on Nov. 6, 2020.
It was the type of gathering that Newsom had been imploring Californians to avoid.
What is the take-away from both of these examples? Politicians will do as they please, while they expect everyone else to obey their orders. Perhaps they think their rules apply to everyone else, but them. When leaders practice what they preach and lead by example, they’re more likely to be heard and respected.
