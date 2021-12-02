A split US appeals court, on Tuesday, took a step toward what they call a “reasonable means” at attempting to reduce gun violence in California, following a spate of nationwide mass shootings.
The latest mass shooting happened on Tuesday, as well, when four were killed and several others injured in an incident at a high school in Oxford, Mich.
The four who died are believed to be students, while one of the survivors is thought to be a teacher. The suspect is a 15-year-old sophomore at the school. He was apprehended without incident. Authorities retrieved 15 to 20 shell casings from the scene.
Meanwhile, with a 7-4 vote, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by gun owners that banning magazines holding more than 10 rounds is a violation of the US Constitution’s Second Amendment, which allows for the right to bear arms.
“The majority opinion by Circuit Judge Susan Graber called the 2017 ban a ‘reasonable fit for the important government interest of reducing gun violence’ that interfered only minimally with the right to self-defense,” according to a Reuters report.
With the vote, California’s ban on high-capacity magazines was reinstated. The ban here was struck down in 2019 by a lower court judge and a divided three-judge appeals court panel upheld that decision in August of last year.
There’s arguing on both sides of the aisle about high-capacity magazines.
Some say they deserve protection under the 2008 Supreme Court decision to give individuals the right to bear arms. Others, like Gov. Gavin Newsom, are glad for Tuesday’s decision.
“Weapons of war don’t belong on our streets,” he tweeted. “This is a huge victory for the health and safety of all Californians.”
And while gun owners will not be able to legally obtain or own high-capacity magazines, that will not stop criminals from doing so — and hasn’t that always been the problem?
It’s not normally responsible gun owners who are using their guns and ammunition to commit crimes, it’s the criminals who are obtaining both illegally. However, you also don’t need a high-capacity magazine to protect yourself or your property.
So while Californians are being “protected,” by this decision, someone might want to address how to keep weapons and ammunition out of the hands of those who will use it for nefarious means.
