Beginning next week, Californians can breathe a little easier — unless they live in Los Angeles County.
The state will end its indoor mask mandate requirement for vaccinated people on Feb. 15. However, school children will still have to wear them and so will those entering nursing home or other congregate living facilities, public transit and other high-risk areas.
Local governments can continue their own indoor mask requirements and last week, health officials with Los Angeles County said they will keep theirs in place beyond the deadline, next Tuesday.
In addition, indoor “mega events” with more than 1,000 people will have to require vaccinations or negative tests for those attending. The unvaccinated will be required to wear masks. Those attending outdoor events with more than 10,000 will not have to provide proof of vaccination, but a negative test and masks are recommended.
That’s mostly good news for those in other parts of the state, but those in Los Angeles County have no reason to celebrate. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the winter surge will be considered over in the county when hospitalizations fall below 2,500 for seven consecutive days. On Feb. 7, there were 2,773 hospitalizations; 2,841 on Feb. 6; 3,012 on Feb. 5; 3,233 on Feb. 4; 3,398 on Feb. 3; 3,515 on Feb. 2; and 3,710 on Feb. 1. They are steadily decreasing, but according to Ferrer’s parameters, we aren’t there yet.
She also said the county has to experience two consecutive weeks at or below a “moderate” rate of 50 new cases per 100,000 people. There also needs to be no new, troubling variant circulating. Currently, the rate is 117 cases per 100,000 people, so we have a way to go before we meet that requirement, as well.
Los Angeles County always seems to be the exception to the rule. We’re always told that’s because of the high population in the county, but it’s not any less frustrating for people, especially when it seems like a new variant of concern crops up every few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.