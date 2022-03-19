People are leaving California in droves — or so we’ve heard. No one wants to live here because of the cost of living compared to wages, high gas prices and myriad other issues.
However, under new legislation by Democratic state lawmakers, the state would become a safe haven for parents in other states who are at risk of having their transgender children taken away or from being criminally prosecuted for supporting their children’s access to gender-affirming procedures and other health care.
The transgender bill, like the abortion bill, would reject any out-of-state court judgments removing transgender children from their parents’ custody because they allowed them to receive gender-affirming healthcare.
Much like the abortion bill, the bill to provide refuge to transgender youth and their families is the latest effort by California lawmakers to counter moves in other states, on liberal versus conservative issues like gun control and abortion.
Those who live in red states and cannot get an abortion or get healthcare for their transgender children are being invited to come to California.
That would mean major changes for families who choose to leave where they currently reside, to move here. Where will they live? Where will they work? Will they be able to keep up with the cost of living and provide healthcare to their child or children?
Moving is never an easy decision, but when being faced with prosecution or the possibility of their children going into foster care, it wouldn’t be surprising if they did make a change in residency — even if it’s not to California.
It’s a shame that they’d be faced with such a major life decision as the result of a state law.
Taking a child away and putting them in the foster care system seems like a drastic measure.
After all, there are children in this country who are abused and never make it to the foster care system, but rather, are allowed to stay in the home with their abusers — sometimes with tragic and fatal results.
So what’s the answer? There really is no clear-cut solution for people in that situation, especially because it seems to be a political issue.
Meanwhile, much like “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus that’s written on a plaque on the Statue of Liberty, California lawmakers want everyone to know that the state serves as a refuge.
However, instead of the line that says, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free ...” it would be “Give me your parents of transgender children, those who want abortions and those who don’t use assault-style weapons ...”
