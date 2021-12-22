Do you ever think about what happens to damaged or returned products at big box stores, that will never make it back on the shelves? The answer is probably not.
State of California officials are aware of what happens to those items and they’re not happy. In fact, they filed a lawsuit against retail giant Walmart because items such as electronic waste, cleaning supplies, insect killer, latex paint and other hazardous material is being dumped in California landfills each year.
“When a big box store disposes of unwanted goods, just like the rest of us, they need to do so properly,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in an Associated Press report. “Unfortunately, Walmart — the largest company in the world by revenue — has failed to do that on a grand scale here in California.”
This isn’t the first time the state has had issues with Walmart illegally dumping. In 2010, the attorney general’s office settle a similar lawsuit, in which Walmart paid $25 million and agreed to stop dumping in local landfills that aren’t equipped to handle hazardous products.
Apparently that did no good. Not even $25 million would set Walmart on the right path. It’s hard to imagine how this time will be any different. Not to mention, the company has a history of illegal dumping. In 2012, the retailer paid $1.25 million to Missouri to settle a similar lawsuit. In 2013, they pleaded guilty to six federal misdemeanors of negligently discharging a pollutant into drains in 16 California counties. That was part of an $81 million deal that also included charges in Missouri.
A Walmart spokesman said the latest lawsuit in California is “unjustified,” saying the level of compliance that California expects goes beyond what is required by law.
The solution for Walmart is simple: Quit dumping hazardous waste where it’s not allowed.
They might be a retail giant, but Walmart should not be an exception to the rule. If certain items are not allowed at particular landfills, then they should make sure they don’t end up there.
Unfortunately, given the track record so far, it seems that even millions of dollars won’t change their behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.