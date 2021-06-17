The day we’d all been waiting for came on Tuesday: The state’s economy fully opened once again and for the first time in a little more than a year, we were allowed to ditch the masks in most public places.
You’d think people would be overjoyed at the fact that masks aren’t required in many businesses — especially since so many complained and refused to wear them properly (if at all).
A quick trip to a couple of large retailers in Quartz Hill late Tuesday afternoon revealed that a few people took advantage of being able to shop mask-free, but most were still wearing masks.
While it’s true that unvaccinated people must still wear them, it was probably more of a personal choice for the majority.
Though we’re allowed to be in public unmasked, many feel that keeping the mask on for the time being is the safer choice.
In some cases, a person might be at a higher risk because of a health condition. Or perhaps they live with — or come in regular contact with — someone with a chronic health condition that could put them at risk of becoming seriously ill if they contracted COVID-19.
Wearing a mask or not wearing a mask is once again a personal choice. Unless, of course, the business requires masks to be worn.
The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board is set to consider revised workplace mask-wearing guidance, which would generally align with the state’s rules for the public at large.
The rules would require businesses to verify workers’ vaccination status and make masks available to unvaccinated workers who must wear face coverings in the workplace.
Vaccinated workers would not be required to wear masks in the workplace under the proposed rules.
We’ll have to wait and see how the Board votes.
Theme parks such as Magic Mountain and Universal Studios are no longer requiring their guests to wear masks and some parks have even done away with their reservation system that controlled the number of visitors in the park on any given day.
Even with COVID-19 variants being contracted, it would appear that the vaccinations are working.
Now that everything is almost back to normal, we’ll see how much (or little) the virus continues to spread.
Let’s hope for the better days ahead.
