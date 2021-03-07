The state of California has the most COVID-19 cases in the country. It’s also seen several spikes in hospitalizations and cases from the beginning of the pandemic one year ago until around January.
Only recently have the number of cases and hospitalizations declined, but the outlook did look grim for a while at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, as the number of hospitalizations continued to trend upward and officials worried about their ability to handle the huge influx of patients because there was not enough resources.
Fast forward to March, which we just entered. Cases are down and so are hospitalizations. The COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to millions, not just in California, but across the country. The outlook isn’t so grim anymore. In fact, there seems to be some hope that states can get a handle on the virus.
Throughout the pandemic in California, we’ve heard that the “Black and Brown” people of the state have been the most disadvantaged when it comes to workplace protection and having personal protective equipment. Now we’re hearing the same when it comes to getting vaccinated.
In an effort to help that demographic, state officials have announced they will set aside 40% of the vaccinations so they can be administered to under-served communities, to help slow the spread of the virus and hasten the reopening of the economy.
According to a CNN report, “The largest disparities are present among Latinos in California — only 17% of doses administered have been given to Latinos, who make up 55% of all cases in the state. The largest share of doses — 32% — have been administered to White residents, who make up 20% of statewide cases.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom described the plan to allocate the doses to the state’s most impacted communities as “bolder” and “bigger” than the past strategy, which still isn’t meeting goals.
In fact, administering the doses has proven to be problematic. At first, there were too few sites to get vaccinated, which meant those who wanted a shot would have to travel several miles and in some cases, more than a 100 miles roundtrip, just to get it.
There were also issues with being able to secure an appointment, which was to be done online. That proved problematic for those without a computer or Internet access.
Then there was the issue of supply. Even if people did manage to get an appointment and get to the vaccination site, there was no guarantee they’d get the shot. Some folks at Dodger Stadium sat in line for hours, because they ran short of vaccinations. They had to wait for more to be delivered.
While the idea of allocating the shots for under-served communities is a good way to ensure that demographic gets vaccinated, it’s important for state officials to have a solid distribution plan.
Based on past events, the likelihood of failure is high unless they have a good plan in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.