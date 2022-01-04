I
f all goes according to plan, California will have another “historic” budget surplus, just months after Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a record spending plan that topped a quarter-trillion.
The plan included a $75 billion surplus and legislative analysts are predicting the state will have another $31 billion for the fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
Newsom must present his budget by Jan. 10 and he’s promised that he’ll seek more money to help deter large-scale smash-and-grab robberies, funding for dyslexia programs and $100 million to clean up areas associated with homeless encampments.
However, Democrats who control the legislature have their own priorities. Senate Leader Toni Atkins has promised to spend money on middle-class families struggling to get by. That would include essential workers, affordable housing, colleges and school and more money for climate protection.
Assembly Budget Chairman Phil Ting said he doesn’t expect the legislature to allocate billions this year, in anticipation of a severe wildfire season and to address the COVID-19 pandemic. At least they won’t allocate that money, immediately.
“It’s interesting the economy continues to do well (but) people don’t feel it,” he said in a KTLA news report. “And so I think we have to get a sense of exactly where the pain points are, and what the best ways to help them out.”
We agree with Ting. The California economy seems to be doing well, but the residents aren’t. Many still struggle to provide basic necessities for themselves and their families.
Inflation has certainly not helped anyone — especially California residents, who already pay more for just about everything from groceries to gasoline.
It’s great that the state will have a surplus, but politicians really need to use that money in a way that will most benefit the residents of this state.
After all, they are supposed to have our best interests in mind, right? That’s why they were elected — or at least that should have been the reason.
Lawmakers face many challenges as the new year begins to unfold. Let’s hope their decisions help those who need it most.
