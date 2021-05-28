Early in the month of May, California Gov. Gavin Newsom extended emergency drought orders to 41 counties.
Even though California is planning a full reopening from pandemic restrictions on June 15, many counties are still in danger.
Cindy Mathews, senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office, said the recent drought progression is a result of the dry winter, which has been followed by a very warm and dry spring. Most of the state has received less than a half-inch of rain since April 1.
The governor’s action will help conserve water in many reservoirs, although many sectors will vie for that limited supply downstream, including households, farmers and freshwater ecosystems.
The past several weeks have shown dramatic change in drought status: Extreme drought has expanded through the northern Sierra’s crucial water region and in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.
“There is not enough water available, so reservoir operators have reduced their allocations to those who have rights to that water,” Matthews said in an interview.
There are reports of farmers allowing fields to go fallow this spring because there probably won’t be enough water to sustain some crops through the season. Freshwater fish species such as salmon are also threatened by low stream levels.
The drought is hitting especially hard in the wetter northern half of the state, where major reservoirs are fed by mountain snow melt. The two largest of those, Lake Shasta and Lake Oroville, are at 46% and 40%, respectfully, of their total capacity and are lower than they were at this date during the 2012-2016 drought.
Because of climate change, the prolonged dry spells of the past 10 years are much warmer and therefore more severe than those that occurred decades ago.
California’s rainy season now starts nearly a month later, increasing wildfire risks.
“With the reality of climate change abundantly clear in California, we’re taking urgent action to address acute water supply shortfalls in Northern and Central California while also building our water resilience to safeguard communities in the decades ahead,” Newsom said. “We’re working with local officials and other partners to protect public health and safety and the environment and call on all Californians to help meet this challenge by stepping up their efforts to save water,”
Officials say the lessons of those withering years have left the state in a somewhat better position to deal with its inevitable dry periods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.