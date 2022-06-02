Parents, students and school personnel at California City High School all got a scare, on Monday, after someone posted shooting threats on social media.
The California City Police Department is investigating the threats, but as of Monday evening, they had not identified a suspect or been able to tell if the threats were credible. After the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, recently, it’s no wonder the Mojave Unified School District decided to close all school campuses in Cal City and Mojave, as a precaution.
To further complicate the matter, the California City Police Department does not have the staff to respond to a threat of this nature. That was part of the reason behind the sweeping school closures.
The prospect of a threat is disturbing enough — especially in a rural area like California City. What’s more disturbing, though, is that, should something of this nature actually happen, the police department does not have the personnel to handle it.
It’s also not a situation in which the school officials or police department personnel can predict the credibility of a threat and prepare accordingly. If they knew for certain that something was planned, they could request assistance from neighboring agencies and act accordingly.
Maybe the person who made the threat thought it was funny or intended for it to be a joke. More than likely, they knew exactly what they were doing and wanted to scare people. Regardless of the reason behind it, threats to shoot up schools are not funny.
Those things have never been funny and anyone who thinks they’re being clever by doing something like this is mistaken. They probably don’t realize the fear instilled and damage caused to those at the school, from students to teachers and other personnel. There’s no possible way for administrators to discern a credible threat from a non-credible threat, so of course, anytime a threat is issued, it’s cause for grave concern.
We’ve seen too many times when deranged shooters post their plans on social media, then actually act on those threats.
Often, they are dismissed with the notion that the person saying these horrible things or making these terrible threats isn’t serious. Only in hindsight, such as in the Uvalde shooting case, will people say they should have paid closer attention to the social media posts — or they should have reported them at the time.
The administrators at the Mojave Unified School District were right to close all the campuses. You can never be too careful, these days.
