During the summer, California showed signs of progress and counties slowly transitioned toward less restrictive tiers in the state’s reopening plan.
This autumn, things took a turn for the worst.
Just as the state surpassed a million infections last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned the seven-day average of cases was higher than it had been in weeks and health officials said both hospitalizations and ICU admissions were up, CNN reported.
In November, mid-week, it was explained that for the first time since California counties began moving forward in the state’s tier system, that no county moved to less restrictions.
Subsequently, Governor Newsom announced he was pulling the “emergency brake” on reopening amid a surge in infections.
“California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet — faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer,” the governor said in a news release.
Daily cases in the state doubled in the last 10 days, he said during a news conference Monday.
Newsom said in the first week in November, more than a 51% increase in new cases were counted.
The governor said officials are now considering a curfew, but are still looking at studies in several other countries — including France, Germany and Saudi Arabia — to better understand the efficacy of those measures.
A staggering 40 California counties also moved backwards in the state’s tier system, meaning they’ll now face more restrictions.
More than 94% of the state’s population is now in the purple tier, where many non-essential indoor business operations are closed.
In the purple tier, bars, breweries and distilleries that don’t offer food are ordered closed, while restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, places of worship, museums and gyms are outdoor only. Gathering are only permitted outdoors with a maximum of three households.
“We have been preparing precisely for this moment,” the governor said, adding there are 11 surge facilities throughout the state that can be set up in a matter of 24 to 96 hours and have a total bed capacity of about 1,872.
Newsom apologized for attending a friend’s birthday celebration, which was an outdoor dinner.
“Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up and walked back, gotten in my car and drove back to my house,” he said. “Instead, I chose to sit there with my wife and a number of other couples that were outside the household.”
