As prices on goods and services continue to rise across the country, Antelope Valley residents were faced once again, with an uptick in gas prices.
As of Monday, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded at a couple of stations on Sierra Highway, went from $4.19 per gallon if paying with cash, to $4.25 per gallon. If you’re using a credit card, add 10 cents to the per gallon price, making it $4.35.
If gas prices and continued inflation aren’t a bad enough way to start the week, add to that the news that hiring slowed in California in September, tying us with Nevada for having the highest unemployment rate in the country, at 7.5%.
At the beginning of the pandemic and following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first-in-the-nation statewide lockdown, the country’s most populous state lost more than 2.1 million jobs in two months.
Schools have fully reopened, COVID cases are at the lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic and the generous unemployment benefits that some have been collecting have expired, so that means the economy should be on the rebound, right? Not so fast.
Lower-paying and entry-level jobs seem to be abundant, as they don’t seem to be filled quickly.
Though some have pointed to the unemployment benefits as causing a slowdown in the growth of the workforce, when compared to other states that ended the extra benefits early, those states that did not end them early also saw no increases in their workforce.
But the slow job growth isn’t going to affect the state because it’s on course to collect between $8 and $30 billion in “unanticipated revenue,” thanks to the high concentration of billion-dollar tech companies and wealthy executives who “pay a higher tax rate on capital gains than most other states,” according to an Associated Press report.
That’s good news for the state, but not necessarily for the residents of California who continue to be faced with rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.
With the way things are going, we might all need a part-time job just to fill our tanks.
