Today is the day we will find out whether an indoor mask mandate will be reimplemented in Los Angeles County, starting, Friday. So far, it doesn’t seem like a popular idea with anyone — including business owners and at least one supervisor on the Board of Supervisors.
In the Tuesday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, we ran a story about Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s response to the possibility of the county going back under an indoor mask mandate.
She made it clear that she was not fond of the idea and said that masking mandates are unenforceable, polarizing and take a huge toll on the social-emotional well-being of children and youth.
She’s not wrong. The villains in the mask mandate saga become the business owners and employees who are forced to confront customers and ask them to put on masks or leave the establishment.
Normally, a person will either put on a mask or leave without incident, but sometimes, they will cause a scene, resulting in the need for security (if available) to escort them out or law enforcement being called.
Either way, it’s not pleasant and when a situation escalates to that level, there’s really no telling whether it’ll turn violent.
COVID continues to surge and Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters, last week, that it’s highly likely the county will re-institute the universal mask mandate, which will go back into effect, on July 29.
But it’s not coming without push-back from business owners who say the mandate will be bad for business. They are worried that people will become scared again and stay home, resulting in decreased business, but they’re also worried about their employees having to enforce it.
Even city officials are speaking out about the mandate. Officials from the city of Beverly Hills announced, Monday night, that the city would not enforce an indoor mask mandate if the county issues a new health order that requires it. The decision was made during a Beverly Hills City Council meeting and was unanimously agreed upon.
“I feel it is our job to lead and I support the power of choice,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said, according to a KTLA report. “Our job is to be proactive and public about what we believe.”
The Health Department and Ferrer are unlikely to listen to reason and will do what they see fit, but if the county wants to re-institute the mask mandate, then the onus of enforcement should be on the Public Health Department, not business owners.
