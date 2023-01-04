Have you ever left a job and been so unhappy with your tenure that you felt like writing a poison pen letter to your former supervisor, to let them know exactly what you think of them?

Perhaps some of us have considered doing just that, but thought better of it, when considering how that would affect us, if we ever found ourselves in a position to return to that employer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.