Have you ever left a job and been so unhappy with your tenure that you felt like writing a poison pen letter to your former supervisor, to let them know exactly what you think of them?
Perhaps some of us have considered doing just that, but thought better of it, when considering how that would affect us, if we ever found ourselves in a position to return to that employer.
Apparently Mark Burnley, a veteran prosecutor with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, couldn’t care less about how a poison pen letter would affect him. On his last day of work, he wrote a letter to District Attorney George Gascón, calling him out for being incompetent and telling him what he thought of his tenure and personal character.
In the letter, portions of which were released by the media, Burnley calls Gascón incompetent and referred to his office as a “managerial dumpster fire.”
Maybe it sounds a bit extreme, but there have been two attempts to recall Gascón because some folks don’t agree with his “soft on crime” policies. Unfortunately, both attempts failed.
“Until December 2020, I thought I had the best job in the world,” Burnley wrote, referring to the year that Gascón took office. “I am constantly amazed by the expertise and knowledge of the DDAs in this office. They are deeply devoted and have a breathtaking amount of experience. It’s a shame you cannot or will not recognize that.”
He went on to say that 15 minutes of research would have been more than enough to modify the policies to conform with the law, but Gascón has exhibited a “staggering lack of prosecutorial experience and knowledge.”
Burnley also said Gascón has shattered the personal and professional lives of scores of people who decided to devote their legal educations to public service.
Many agree with Burnley and Gascón’s opponents have been vocal about how they feel; and they are not wrong. Statistics from the Los Angeles Police Department show that homicides in Los Angeles reached their highest level in 15 years during the first half of 2022.
Gascón was also criticized, in July, when he told prosecutors of the repeal of a long-held policy in which the victims of crime (or next of kin) were notified of a parole hearing for the inmate who harmed them or their loved ones.
Despite all the criticism, Gascón has held tight to his beliefs, asserting that his progressive reforms to the criminal justice system and not giving in to public pressure. That’s why there have been two efforts to recall him.
It’s somewhat admirable that Gascón won’t fold under public pressure, but he also needs to realize when he’s wrong and put his ego aside for the betterment of the community. In this case, he really should take a hard look at his policies and how they are affecting people, instead of being stubborn and refusing to change.
“Burnley concluded his letter with a scathing assessment of the district attorney’s ability to self-reflect: “Hopefully you will display more humility and less arrogance during the remainder of your term. What have you learned from the two recall efforts? It takes courage and integrity to conduct an honest self-assessment; I doubt you’re up to the task.”
If Gascón hasn’t turned a corner and seen the error of his ways by now, there’s little hope that he’s going to have an epiphany any time soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.