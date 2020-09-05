The absence of in-person election briefings by National Intelligence deals a mighty blow to the Congressional information search.
On Aug. 29, John L. Ratcliffe, director of National Intelligence for the US, announced that officials would tighten control over the flow of sensitive intelligence about foreign threats to November’s election.
The office will no longer provide in-person briefings about election security and would rely on written updates instead.
But coming just 10 weeks before Election Day, the change drew reactions from both Republicans and Democrats.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said that material from the congressional briefings had been improperly leaked in an effort to damage Trump.
But he said the leaks should not “release the intelligence community from the legal obligation to brief Congress,” adding that he had discussed the issue with Ratcliffe.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called the new policy “shameful” and said intelligence officials had also canceled briefings with committees and the full House on election security threats already scheduled for September, at the request of Ratcliffe’s office. They vowed to try to force their reinstatement.
The two senior Democrats wrote, “This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy.”
Sen. Angus King, an independent member of the Senate Intelligence Committee who votes with the Democrats, said dry, written briefings never had the breath of information that a full question-and-answer session had.
Composed of lawmakers from both parties, the House and Senate intelligence committees are highly secretive bodies that are responsible for overseeing intelligence policies and the operations of the nation’s intelligence agencies. Both panels were expecting additional in-person briefings before Nov. 3.
Michael Schmidt, a New York Times reporter, wrote that the Justice Department secretly took steps in 2017 to narrow the investigation into Russian election interference and any links to the Trump campaign, keeping investigators from completing an examination of President Trump’s decades-long personal and business ties to Russia.
Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel who finished the investigation, secured three dozen indictments and convictions of some top Trump advisers and he produced a report that outlined Russia’s wide-ranging operations to help Trump get elected and the president’s efforts to impede the inquiry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.