Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have never really seen eye-to-eye on much. The sheriff has at times been accusatory and been public about his feelings regarding how the Board conducts business and its policies.
Now they are at odds again, this time over the county’s COVID vaccine mandate. On Tuesday, Villanueva posted on the LASD website about the Board’s intention to form a “suicide pact” and begin firing 4,000 deputies for not being vaccinated. He claims they are “showing deliberate indifference to the obvious impact on public safety” and are hiding behind an alleged threat to public safety “they couldn’t back up with data.”
At a time when law enforcement is needed because of the uptick in crime in the county, it seems that firing 4,000 deputies might not be the best decision. Deputies are needed at all times, though, not just when crime is high. Who else is going to ensure the safety of our communities?
The Sheriff’s Department is already short-handed; what’s this type of exodus going to do to it? Sure, there are 23 sheriff stations in the county and it employs 18,000 employees, but not all are deputies.
Firing that many employees can’t be the only choice, but maybe it’s the last straw? We tend to wonder how many times the sheriff was warned about the consequences, before it came to this.
Villanueva said in the post that the Board is now “seeking to fire the very same personnel who were forced to work in person, exposing themselves to the COVID-19 virus when there was no vaccine, while the Supervisors and most of the workforce were telecommuting from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”
Fair enough, but now there is a vaccine — that choice has been available to us for several months — and some are refusing to get it and he’s refusing to enforce the rule.
Because of all the tension between him and the Board, we have to wonder if it’s truly because he believes deputies should have freedom of choice or whether its because he doesn’t want them “policing” his department. Like it or not, they are county employees, so what’s good for one should be good for all.
Although, it seems that there should be some sort of middle ground on which the two sides could meet.
Mask requirements and regular testing could be done in lieu of vaccinations; however, that would also need to be enforced. The big question is: Would it?
