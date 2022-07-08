Following a revolt within his Conservative Party, Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister of the United Kingdom. He said in a CNN report that the process of choosing a new prime minister “should begin now.”
He is not planning to leave office immediately, but said he’s appointed a cabinet to serve, as he will continue to do, until a new leader is in place. He laid out his plans in a televised speech, on Thursday. Because he appointed new cabinet ministers, that means the government can continue to function as he prepares to leave.
In the speech, Johnson talked about his attempts to stay on as a leader and how “painful” it was for him to step down. However, he didn’t mention any of the scandals that have proven to have been his political downfall.
In recent months, he’s been embroiled in a series of scandals that forced even his most stalwart supporters to abandon him.
“Nearly 60 government officials — including five cabinet ministers — have resigned, since Tuesday, furious about the botched handling of the resignation by Johnson’s former deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher, who was accused of groping two men, last week,” the CNN report said.
Johnson initially attempted to ride out the crisis — despite an unprecedented flight of middle-ranking ministers from the government, a battering of Prime Minister’s Questions and a bruising appearance before a committee of senior lawmakers in Parliament, the report said. He still insisted, on Wednesday, that he was not going to resign, but the next day, he finally gave up after some of his most loyal allies told him the “game was up.”
Meanwhile, Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said Johnson’s resignation was “good news for the country” and that Johnson should have resigned a long time ago, according to the report.
It took Johnson losing his staunchest allies to make him realize that all the scandals he’d been involved in weren’t just going to go away and he needed to step down. He may have done many wrong things during his tenure, but at least he got it right at the end and resigned.
Perhaps the United States would be in a better situation overall if politicians here stepped down when they are involved in scandals, or realize that they will not be able to ride them out and their resignation is what’s best for the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.