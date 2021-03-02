We haven’t heard much about Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Members Amanda Parrell and Victoria Ruffin since the November election.
The fact that they can no longer run roughshod on the Board and make irresponsible decisions is probably an issue that bothers them.
However, they did recently show us once again, that they still don’t care about the children in the Valley — as if that was ever a question.
During the Feb. 24 Board meeting, Board members voted on a Request for Proposal that would supply the district’s children with fresh produce for their lunches.
The item was not discussed, but when it was time to vote, Parrell and Ruffin voted against it. The contract was awarded to Antelope Valley Produce Co. on a 3-2 vote.
The contract will provide students with produce that includes 54 varieties of fruit and vegetables. Unfortunately, we won’t know why those two didn’t vote in favor because there was no discussion about the agenda item.
Did they feel it was too expensive for the district? Did they feel there was a better option? Or did they just not care if children had fresh fruits and vegetables in their lunches? There’s no telling. However, we can surmise that they were being contrary, like they’ve always been.
In the past, they never really offered valid arguments for voting against the other Board members. It’s just something they always did.
Luckily for the children and staff members of the district, the weight of power has shifted and Ruffin, Parrell and former Board member Robert Davis are no longer the Board majority.
And there are enough members now to avoid a deadlock vote, which kept anything from getting approved and stalled all progress from the time Davis resigned until the new Board members were installed last year.
Why anyone would vote against nutritious food for children is a real head scratcher, but then again, when it comes to these two, nothing is surprising.
