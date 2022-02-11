Thanks to one of the largest workplace reforms in decades, victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment will be able to seek justice in court — to include state, federal or tribal court.
Victims previously had been limited to often secretive, closed legal proceedings commonly used by employers, but the legislation will now end the use of forced arbitration clauses for assault and sexual harassment claims.
The bill was approved earlier this week, 335-97, by an overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives. It was first introduced in 2017, amid the rise of the #metoo movement.
Despite it gaining traction during the movement, the bill will benefit all employees, not just women.
Lawmakers in both chambers of Congress have worked for more than four years to pass the measure.
It overhauls the nation’s laws regarding the rights of victims in assault and sexual harassment cases.
This is a major step forward in making sure that victims are no longer subject to these provisions in employment contracts. It will also help fix a broken system that, in many cases, protected corporations and predators.
The bill is called the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act.
For years, millions of employment contracts have included arbitration clauses that limit the legal options employees have, if they become victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment.
“More than 60 million Americans are subjected to forced arbitration clauses in the workplace, preventing them from choosing how to seek justice for wrongful and abusive treatment,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, a co-sponsor of the bill, said in a CNN report. “Survivors should have the opportunity to use their voices however they see fit.”
Critics have also pointed out that since the process is usually conducted behind closed doors, it prevents the victims from speaking publicly about any wrongdoing and has not allowed them to pursue class action lawsuit against their employers.
Despite the revamping of the law, any case that’s been previously settled through forced arbitration will remain closed.
However, those who must go through the process in the future, will at least have some options.
