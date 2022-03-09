There’s been a glaring omission in the sanctions against Russia, due to the invasion of Ukraine: A ban on importing oil from there.
However, that’s no longer the case.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the United States will ban all oil imports from Russia, which will toughen the toll on Russia’s economy. However, they are not the only ones who are going to feel the effects. Biden warned that Americans will also feel the pain at the gas pump.
“We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden said in an Associated Press report, calling the action a “powerful blow” against Russia’s ability to fund the ongoing offensive.
But with gas prices already soaring in the southland, another price increase will also be a “powerful blow” to consumers.
Biden said the price increase is the cost of defending freedom, but what price will already-struggling Americans pay because of the sharp, continuous increases?
Meanwhile, the European Union will commit to phasing out its reliance on Russia for energy needs, but filling that void without crippling the economies will probably take some time. They plan to phase out oil and oil products from Russia by the end of the year. Europe relies on imports for 90% of its gas products and 97% of its oil products. Russia also supplies 40% of Europe’s gas and a quarter of its oil.
Meanwhile, Russian oil only makes up a small part of the United States imports, but Biden has been reluctant to ban it. This has caused supplies at home to be cut into and higher gasoline prices.
Luckily, the United States does not import Russian natural gas. If we did, we’d be feeling even more pain with rising gas bills.
Biden said in the AP report, that it was understandable that gas prices are rising, but cautioned the US energy industry against “excessive prices increases” and exploiting customers.
That warning might have come a little too late. Gas prices here in the Antelope Valley shot up at least 40 cents per gallon between the beginning of last week and Sunday.
They continue to creep up and now the cheapest you can get a gallon at some places is $5.29, as of Tuesday morning. It’s a quite a difference from the $4.69 a gallon that it was at the same places, last Tuesday.
