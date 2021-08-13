The American economy added 943,000 jobs in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was the best monthly showing in almost a year, bringing the unemployment rate down to 5.4%.
Unemployment soared to 14.8 percent in April 2020. The robust jobs report helped President Joe Biden in several ways.
It lends him a tailwind as he faces the challenge of rising COVID-19 infection rates. It bolsters the morale of the public at large, with whom the president’s approval ratings had begun to edge downward. And it is a potent rebuttal to the conservative argument that the White House’s economic policies are restraining growth.
Criticism from the right was at its loudest three months ago, when the jobs report for April came in vastly below expectations. As usual, conservatives blamed Biden — specifically, his championing of an extension of a weekly $300 payment of supplemental unemployment insurance (UI).
Back then, the US Chamber of Commerce accused Biden of “paying people not to work.”
Many GOP-led states announced plans to end the extra unemployment payments early, rather than let them run to September as Biden and congressional Democrats intended.
But the conservative case has grown weaker in the months since then, as hiring has soared.
“The jury is still out, but based on the data we have, there is no evidence that supplemental UI had an impact on jobs and working decisions,” Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, said. He based that view on several factors: He noted that around 850,000 jobs had been added in June, at a time when only a handful of states had ended the supplement.
The numbers for July, he said, showed that more jobs were being taken by people who had dropped out of the workforce, rather than those who had been receiving unemployment benefits — the opposite of what would be expected if the GOP arguments were correct.
Jesse Lee, a senior adviser at the left-leaning Center for American Progress and a veteran of the Obama White House, said the conservative argument against extra unemployment insurance “has basically gone away as a serious critique.”
Still on Aug. 8, critics said the COVID-19 cases are climbing so sharply that they have the potential to upend everything, throwing a wrench in the recovery.
Beth Ann Bovino, the chief US economist of the S&P Global Ratings, worried about the impact of the delta variant in the months ahead, especially if it were to affect school plans to reopen for in-person learning in September.
