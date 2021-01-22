According to Columnist Ezra Klein, writing in The New York Times, the Joe Biden’s Covid-19 plan is ‘Maddeningly Obvious.’
Klein sums up his op-ed opinion with this quote: “What it does is have the obvious plan for combating Covid-19, full of ideas many others have thought of and strategies it is appalling we haven’t yet tried.”
He wrote that in the absence of a coordinated federal campaign, the job has fallen to overstretched, under-resourced state and local governments, with predictably wan results.
“The good news is that the incoming Biden administration sees the situation clearly,” Biden said. “This will be one of the most challenging operational efforts ever undertaken by our country. You have my word that we will manage the hell out of its operation.”
The person in charge of managing the operation is Jeff Zients, who served as chief performance officer under President Barack Obama and led the rescue of HealthCare.gov
He broke the plan down to four buckets at a briefing:
1. Loosen the restrictions on who can get vaccinated (and when)
2. Set up many more sites where vaccinations can take place (and when)
3. Mobilize more medical personnel to deliver the vaccinations
4. Use the federal government’s might to increase the vaccine supply by manufacturing whatever is needed, whenever it is needed, to accelerate the effort.
Many elements of the plan are surprising only because they are not already happening.
Biden’s team members intend to use the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up thousands of vaccination sites in gyms, sport stadiums and community centers and to deploy mobile vaccination options to reach those who can’t travel or who live in remote places.
They want to mobilize the National Guard to staff the effort and ensure that strapped states don’t have to bear the cost.
They want to expand who can deliver the vaccine and call up retired medical personnel to aid the campaign.
Columnist Klein wrote that “this plan merits, at least for me, a sense of fury: all of this should have been done months ago. These are the obvious ideas.”
The incoming administration is also free from the delusion that the vaccines will solve the Coronavirus crisis on their own.
Even on the most optimistic timetable it will take until well into the summer for American to reach herd immunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.