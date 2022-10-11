Midterm elections are about a month away and things are looking up for President Joe Biden. Democrats are starting to rally around him, according to the latest NPR/Marist poll.
His approval rate is up, too, at 44%. It marks the third consecutive month of improvement. In July, Biden bottomed out at about 36%. As far as enthusiasm about the fall elections, it would seem that Democrats are largely keeping pace with Republicans — it’s a continued trend after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, in June, which overturned the guaranteed right to an abortion in the United States.
Those are all good signs for Democrats, but there are warning signs, too. For example, according to the NPR/Marist poll, seven in 10 people who responded believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Inflation continues to be the top issues that voters say will be on their minds when they cast their ballots.
In addition, Democrats are below where they have needed to be, historically, on the so-called congressional ballot test. Another warning sign for Democrats is the fact that Republicans, on the back of a flood of multi-million dollar ad campaigns, have begun to see improvements in some critical senate races that will determine control of the chamber.
It could be tough to call in terms of who will gain control. It seems that a good number of voters intend to cast ballots, in November. More than eight in 10 registered voters who responded to the NPR/Marist poll said they are “definitely” voting this fall. Eighty-two-percent of Democrats said they would, as well as 88% of Republicans and 80% of Independents that responded.
According to the poll, the least likely to vote were millennials (those 41 and younger), Black voters, those in Generation Z and those who live in rural areas.
We hope that those who don’t plan to vote will change their minds and realize how very important it is. Every vote counts and everyone who is eligible should exercise that right.
