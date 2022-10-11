Midterm elections are about a month away and things are looking up for President Joe Biden. Democrats are starting to rally around him, according to the latest NPR/Marist poll.

His approval rate is up, too, at 44%. It marks the third consecutive month of improvement. In July, Biden bottomed out at about 36%. As far as enthusiasm about the fall elections, it would seem that Democrats are largely keeping pace with Republicans — it’s a continued trend after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, in June, which overturned the guaranteed right to an abortion in the United States.

