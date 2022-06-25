S
oaring inflation, a pandemic and outrageously high gas prices are just some of the issues Americans face.
President Joe Biden is tasked with finding solutions to these issues and dealing with global issues like the war in Ukraine. It’s no easy job, but how do Americans feel about how he’s handling all of this? According to a recent poll, by FiveThirtyEight, not many approve. According to their poll, Biden’s approval rating was 39.2, as of Thursday. In contrast, 55.4% of Americans now disapprove of him.
As Biden continues to struggle with low approval ratings, Democrats are facing potential losses in crucial midterm elections that will happen in less than five months.
His approval rating is a on a downward spiral, as it’s slipped for the fourth consecutive week, according to a Reuters-Ipsos survey that was published, on Wednesday. Biden’s approval rating has been below 50%, since August.
Democrats, however, seem to be mostly satisfied with the president’s performance. Seventy-three percent of Democrats surveyed in the new Reuters-Ipsos poll said they approve of the job Biden is doing, down 12 percentage points from August.
Among Republicans, the president’s approval rating is also dipping. Only 7% of Republican respondents currently approve of him, which is down 11% from earlier this month.
Additionally, 18% of respondents said in the latest poll, that they believe the country is headed in the right direction under Biden’s presidency.
Things could get worse for Biden before they get better if the country enters a recession. However, it’s something he said is “not inevitable,” according to a report from The Hill.
“Secondly, we’re in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation,” he said in the report.
But so far, that seems to be easier said than done. We have continued to see prices on what seems like everything increase in recent months — especially gas.
Despite Biden’s proposal to suspend the federal gas tax for the summer months, there seems to be few other options to combat gas prices and inflation.
Biden’s approval rating will fall even further, unless he’s able to get a handle on some of these issues and provide quick, effective solutions. But we fear it might be too late for that.
