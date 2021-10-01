As “hell week” continued in Washington on Thursday morning, the choices were clear: President Joe Biden’s agenda was on the verge of imploding.
He and Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to thread the needle between restive corners of their caucuses on a self-imposed domestic agenda.
So far, there is no framework, deal or commitment and because of Biden’s and Pelosi’s failure, there might not be a vote.
Unless something dramatic happens in the next several hours, there are two options: Pull the bill or watch it fail.
Pelosi, who prides herself on not having bills fall under her watch, will be tasked with figuring out which path to take.
It’s clear that after feverish behind-the-scenes efforts that spanned days, Biden and Pelosi began the day, Thursday, with no clear path to securing a majority in the scheduled vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
That doesn’t mean it’s over, though. The agenda is still very much alive and there are still weeks, and probably months, ahead of negotiations, according to multiple lawmakers and White House officials.
One positive that has come out of this week in Washington, so far, is that the government will likely not be shut down.
The Senate was scheduled to begin a series of votes at 10:30 a.m. EST that would include the bill to fund the government through Dec. 3. Should the bill pass, it would head to the House for a likely voter sometime in the afternoon, then on to Biden’s desk a few hours before the midnight deadline.
That is good news, indeed. We certainly do not need a government shutdown while we’re still experiencing a pandemic.
The economy would only further suffer and of course, the biggest losers would be military families, seniors on Social Security, government employees and anyone else who relies on the government for a check.
It seems like government shutdowns are a constant issue — one that seems to get resolved — but an issue, nonetheless. Every other year or so, we hear about the threat of a government shutdown and at the last minute, politicians are able to avert it.
But they need to do a better job. We’re not just referring to the threat of shutdowns, but to everything they are dealing with this week in Washington: The infrastructure bill and the debt ceiling, in particular.
They have been elected to represent and work for their constituents, but more often than not, they seem to be more interested in doing what’s best for their agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.