US President Joseph Biden pressed Putin on a variety of issues — and he will not stop doing so.
“I did what I came to do,” the US president said, near the end of the two leaders’ summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “There was no hostility. On the contrary, our meeting took place in a constructive spirit.”
“The tone of the entire meeting was good, positive, Biden said.
Putin did, however, deny that Russia has played a role in a spate of increasingly bold cyberattacks against US institutions, claiming that America was the biggest offender.
The Russian leader’s remarks suggested that he was not interested in discussing what Biden had said was a key objective of the talks: to establish some “guardrails” about what kinds of attacks on critical infrastructure are off limits in peace time.
Emerging from his first meeting with Biden since his election as US president, Putin began by saying the talks had gone well — but it soon became clear that tensions between the two countries may be unlikely to ease significantly any time soon.
In fact, the two men touched on a range of difficult topics, from military threats to human rights concerns.
Biden has argued that the world is in an “inflection point,” with an existential battle underway between democracy and autocracy. And with Putin as the vanguard of the autocrats, the American leader faced criticism from some quarters for even taking part in the summit.
The Russian leader said the nations had agreed that the ambassadors to their respective countries should return to their posts in the near future. Putin said they would also begin “consultations” on cyber-related issues.
“We believe the sphere of cybersecurity is extremely important for the world in general – including for the United States and for Russia to the same degree,” Putin said.
His plane landed at about 12:30 p.m., an hour before he was set to meet Biden, who had arrived in Geneva the previous evening. Putin is known for making world leaders wait — sometimes hours — for his arrival, one way to telegraph confidence and leave an adversary on edge.
Putin’s comments to the media suggested the two leaders did not have much common ground.
Inside the leafy Parc la Grange, overlooking Lake Geneva, the police directed journalists to two separate press centers — one for those covering Putin, one for those covering Biden.
As the reporters waited for the leaders to arrive, a Russian radio reporter went on air and intoned that Lake Geneva had become “a lake of hope.”
