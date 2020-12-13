In the history of American presidents, there are plenty of examples in which the chief executives planned ahead and also those who ran the government just off the top of their heads.
President-elect Joe Biden claims that he will work on plans in trying to greatly lessen the immense problems brought on by the world-wide spread of the deadly pandemic virus.
Associated Press provided a lengthy story on Tuesday, covering Biden’s three-part Coronavirus priorities for his first 100 days in office:
“Out of our collective pain, we are going to find a collective purpose: to control the pandemic, to save lives and to heal as a nation.”
“Topping the roster of picks for California was Atty. Gen. Xavier as his health secretary nominee,” AP writers wrote.
The Latino politician rose from humble beginnings to serve in Congress and as state attorney general. Others include a businessman renowned for his crisis management skills and a quartet of medical doctors, among them Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease specialist.
The usual feel-good affirmations that accompany unveilings were overshadowed by urgency, with new cases of Coronavirus averaging more than 200,000 a day ad deaths averaging above 2,200 daily as the nation struggles with the uncontrolled spread.
Vaccines are expected soon. Scientific advisors to the government were to meet to make recommendation on the first one, a Pfizer shot already being administered in Britain.
President Trump held his own event Tuesday, to take credit for his administration’s work to speed vaccines.
Another problem involves the enormous task of getting distribution so that 330 million Americans can receive a shot in the arm.
Biden called on Congress to pass legislation to finance administration of vaccines as they become more widely available in 2021.
The rest of Biden’s extensive healthcare agenda, including expanding insurance coverage and negotiating prices for prescription drugs will probably hinge on how his administration performs in this early test of competence and credibility.
Health and Human Services is a $1 trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans.
In choosing Becerra to be health secretary, Biden tapped a prominent defender of the Affordable Care Act.
