President Joseph Biden sent a strong military warning by ordering an airstrike on Iran-backed militia groups in Syria on Feb. 25.
The administration’s action is taking heat from fellow Democrats as lawmakers pressure the White House to provide a legal justification for the military action.
The Pentagon briefed congressional leadership last Thursday night, ahead of the attack, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said, and administration officials on Friday continued briefing lawmakers and congressional staff.
“We had a rigorous process to include legal review of the strikes conducted,” the National Security Council spokesperson at the White House said. “The strikes were necessary to address the threat and proportionate to the prior attacks.”
Thursday’s airstrike in Syria came in response to three rocket attacks against US personnel in Iraq in the span of a week. The new US strike targeted facilities in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed militia groups that were linked to the recent attacks on US forces.
In the hours following the airstrike, top GOP hawks on Capitol Hill backed Biden’s decision.
Senate Armed Services ranking Republican Jim Inhofe praised Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement, arguing the administration elected “to continue the approach” set by former President Donald Trump.
“Yesterday’s strikes were the correct, proportionate response to Iran’s aggression,” Inhofe said.
Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said Biden’s decision showed that attacks on American personnel and interest will not be tolerated.
“We must defend our interests abroad and I hope the Biden Administration continues to apply pressure to deter future aggression from Iran and its proxies,” Rogers said.
The White House pledged that it would provide a classified briefing in the following week and argued the airstrike was consistent with Biden’s constitutional authority to defend the US. But the attack was given new ammunition to lawmakers who want to roll back broad presidential war powers authorized two decades ago.
Two Senate war powers critics — Democrats Tim Kaine of Virginia and Chris Murphy of Connecticut — argued Friday, that lawmakers need to know why President Biden ordered the attack without first consulting them.
“Congress should hold this administration to the same standard it did prior administrations and require clear legal justifications for military action, especially inside theaters like Syria, where Congress had not explicitly authorized any American military action,” Murphy said.
