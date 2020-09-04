The Democrats’ convention has traditionally given a bounce to the party’s presidential candidate.
That reaction has not shown up following the gathering that ended on Aug. 20.
Reuters reported the lack of an upward spike for Joe Biden this year, based on a Reuters/Ipso poll released on Aug. 28.
Biden held his lead over President Donald Trump in the national opinion poll taken Aug. 19-25, with 47% of registered voters backing the Democratic challenger and 40% supporting the Republican incumbent.
Reuters said that was a similar edge to what Biden had before his party’s convention, a scaled-back virtual event because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
By comparison, the previous Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, saw a 4% point gain against Trump after her party’s 2016 convention, while Trump’s support also rose four points after his party’s 2016 convention.
Politicos watching the races explained that there were a number of likely reasons why Biden has not received a similar jump in support. The party nominating conventions were scheduled later in the election year and the party faithful gathered mostly online because of concerns about the pandemic.
It’s also true that there appears to be fewer undecided voters in 2020. About 14% of registered voters did not support either of the major-party candidates in the latest poll, down from about 22% who were similarly undecided four years ago.
The poll also found that while Biden improved his standing over the past month among African Americans, Trump has eaten into Biden’s advantage in the suburbs. He has been attacking Biden by painting him as a threat to the “suburban lifestyle dream.”
Biden’s advantage over Trump among African Americans increased by six percentage points from July to August, after he named Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first African-American woman nominated by a major party for vice president.
About 71% of African-American respondents said they supported Biden for president, while 9% would vote for Trump.
Biden’s advantage declined by four points, however, among Americans who live in the suburbs, with about 44% saying they would support him, compared with 36% saying they would vote for Trump.
The poll also found that 41% of Americans approved of Trump’s performance in office, while 55% disapproved. Registered voters are mostly interested in picking a president based on the candidate’s perceived abilities to respond to the pandemic, restore trust in American government and improve the economy.
