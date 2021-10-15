Some items at stores remain unstocked and other goods are in short supply, as the log jam of container ships remain stranded at ports and unloaded goods wait for trucks.
There could be some hope on the horizon, though, if what President Joe Biden says is true — and if it works the way he hopes.
On Wednesday, he attempted to reassure Americans that he can, in fact, tame inflation. His plan is to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles, making it a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation. His hope is that nighttime operations will help break the container ship backup and get goods like cars, toasters, sneakers and bicycles, moving to their intended retailers.
As inflation continues to rise and goods remain in short supply, the American public has begun to worry about whether their holiday items will make it to shelves, then to their destinations in time for Christmas. In addition, holiday online shopping could also be affected, if things remain the same because the items may not be in stock if the container ships don’t get unjammed and unloaded.
“With holidays coming up, you might be wondering if the gifts you plan to buy will arrive on time,” Biden said at the White House during his announcement. “Today we have some good news: We’re going to help speed up the delivery of goods all across America.”
Despite his promise, there was one topic that couldn’t be ignored: Inflation is lingering at higher levels long after the economy began to reopen from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Business owners, as early as June, began worrying about months-long delays being caused by the backup of shipping containers, yet the Biden administration only formed its supply chain task force that same month and didn’t name a port envoy until Aug. 27, to address the issue.
Why it took so long for the administration to act is anyone’s guess. Maybe they hoped it would be a temporary issue that would soon be resolved as people got back to work, but as COVID-19 continued to grip the world and close ports because of outbreaks, we all realized it was far from over. In fact, the back-log was just getting started and would soon trickle down to other goods, not just a vehicle shortage.
The Biden administration was asleep on this one. He promised to do better than his predecessor, but so far, progress has been very slow.
