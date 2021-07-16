Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a hold-over from the Trump administration, was fired, on Friday, by President Joseph Biden.
Saul was let go after refusing a request to resign. David Black, who served as the agency’s top lawyer before his appointment by former president Donald Trump, resigned upon request.
Biden named Kilolo Kijakazi, the current deputy commissioner for retirement and disability policy, to serve as acting commissioner until the White House identifies a permanent nominee to lead the agency.
As the head of an independent agency whose leadership does not normally change with a new administration, Saul’s six-year term was supposed to last until January 2025.
But Saul said in an interview that he would not leave his post, challenging the legality of the White House move to oust him.
“I consider myself the term-protected commissioner of Social Security,” he said, adding that he planned to be back at work on Monday morning, signing in remotely from his New York home. He called his ouster a “Friday night massacre.”
The White House said a recent Supreme Court ruling was followed by a Justice Department memo on Thursday, affirming the president’s authority “to remove the SSA Commissioner at will,” giving the president power to treat the position like that of other traditional political appointments.
Biden signed a sweeping executive order on July 9, which outlines 72 initiatives to rein in the corporate powerhouses that control markets, according to Reuters.
“This was the first I or my deputy knew this was coming,” Saul said of the email he received from the White House Personnel Office on Friday morning. “It was a bolt of lightning no one expected. And right now it’s left the agency in complete turmoil.”
His firing came after a tumultuous six-month tenure in the Biden administration during which advocates for the elderly and the disabled, and Democrats on Capitol Hill, pressured the White House to dismiss him.
He clashed with labor unions that represent his 60,000 employees, who said he used union-busting tactics. Angry advocates say he dawdled while millions of disabled Americans waited for him to turn over files to the Internal Revenue Service to release their stimulus checks — and accused him of an overzealous campaign to make disabled people reestablish their eligibility for benefits.
As word spread of Saul’s possible dismissal, congressional Republicans accused the administration of politicizing the Social Security Administration and pointed out that Saul had been confirmed by the Senate in 2019 by a wide margin.
