President-elect Joe Biden has thousands of items on his agenda, but three stand out for a man long viewed as a drug policy hawk during his four decades in the Senate.
The pandemic is getting tons of publicity now, but the long-running fight against drug addiction still must be dealt with.
And in the breaking news category, Biden slipped while playing with his dog and has hairline fractures in his “mid-foot” and will likely require a walking boot for several weeks.
The former vice president has stocked his team with addiction experts with extensive backgrounds in public health. He’s expected to emphasize new funding for substance abused treatment and prevention, while calling to eliminate jail time for drug use.
As the newly-elected president, he will take office at a crucial moment in the fight against drug addiction.
More than 76,000 people died of drug overdoses between April 2019 and April 2020, the most ever recorded during a 12-month period.
Biden, who often spoke during the campaign about his son Hunter’s struggles with substance abuse, has called for record investments in drug prevention and treatment while also holding drug companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic.
More than 70 public health organizations, in a letter to Biden, urged him to elevate the head of the White House drug office to his Cabinet, citing an “unprecedented addiction crisis.” The position, also known as the nation’s “drug czar,” is a term Biden coined nearly 40 years ago.
While Biden hasn’t yet announced his health care picks, his transition is filled with public health officials—a signal that health experts will drive the incoming administration’s drug team.
Biden, meanwhile, faces skepticism from some addiction advocates, given his role in passing tough 1986 anti-drug legislation and the 1994 crime bill, which had mandatory minimum prison sentences for drug offenders and has been blamed for widening minimum prison sentences for drug offenders.
He has said he feels differently about much of that legislation but still opposes legalization of drugs, including marijuana, while he champions mandatory rehabilitation and drug courts — measures that some advocates believe are punitive.
Advocates say there are immediate steps, which don’t need congressional approval that Biden is expected to take upon entering office — like revitalizing the White House drug control office into his Cabinet, citing an “unprecedented addiction crisis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.