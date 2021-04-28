President Joseph Biden on April 22, kicked off a future meeting promising to cut US air pollution emissions by half of their 2005 levels by the end of the decade.
This was climate diplomacy in the pandemic age — technical glitches and all — as Biden “virtually” convened more that three dozen heads of state for an Earth Day summit intended to reassert US leadership on international climate action and galvanize worldwide momentum ahead of a critical United Nations gathering in Scotland this fall.
“This is a moral imperative, an economic imperative,” the president said at the start. “A moment of peril, but also a moment of extraordinary possibilities. Time is short, but I believe we can do this. And I believe that we will do this.”
The event, while global in scope, also was aimed at shining a spotlight on Biden’s renewed push at home to transform the US economy, moving it away from fossil fuels and setting in motion far-reaching changes that would affect everything from how Americans power their homes to what car they drive.
Three months after officially rejoining the Paris climate accord, the White House, on Thursday, unveiled a new pledge to reduce US emissions between 50 and 52 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels — significantly more aggressive than the target set by President Barack Obama six years ago.
Biden also promised by 2020 to double the amount of annual financing that Obama had made available for climate-related projects in developing countries. He faces an uphill battle in delivering on some of these climate promises, given that they will need congressional support.
At least seven of the world’s top leaders offered additional promises to work toward significantly reducing emissions. China, Canada, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Brazil and Britain expressed support.
Russia promised only to “significantly” reduce emissions by 2050.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned leaders at the White House summit that the world is “racing toward the threshold of catastrophe” unless it moves more rapidly.
He noted that the past decade was the hottest on record, greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere have reached disturbing levels, and scorching temperatures and epic wildfires are growing more intense.
The United States would have to cut its carbon output by at least 57 percent to avert the level of warming and meet Biden’s own 2050 climate target, the scientists projected. Biden has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century.
