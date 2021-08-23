President Joseph Biden called his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan as a decision he is squarely behind.
On Aug. 16, he drew bipartisan criticism over the swift collapse of the government and the ensuing chaos.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the president acknowledged that the Taliban takeover of the swift collapse of the government had been far from perfect.
The first day of the Taliban rule brought beatings and fear.
Armed militants erected checkpoints throughout the city of six million people, imposed a 9 p.m. curfew and took over army and police posts.
The Taliban appeared to refrain from immediate mass detentions or violence in Kabul, but their behavior in recent weeks suggests they will seek revenge on a least some of those who worked for the government or foreign countries.
As militants gained ground across Afghanistan, residents of places under their control reported summary executions of government soldiers, forced marriage between women and Taliban fighters.
The mood in the city was also weighed down by suspicion, both of militants and fellow citizens.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Biden said “I am the president of the United States of America and the buck stops with me.”
Associated Press reports said that thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul’s main airport Monday, some desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths.
At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said, as America’s longest war ended with its enemy the victor.
US troops took positions to guard the active runway but the crowd stormed past them and their armored vehicles. Gunshots rang out. As one US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III tried to take off, a helicopter did low runs in front of it to drive people off the runway.
Videos showed a group of Afghans hanging onto the plane just before takeoff and falling through the air as the airplane rapidly gained altitude over the city.
Militants entered the compound of Tolo News, Afghanistan’s most prominent private TV channel.
