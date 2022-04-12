When it comes to dealing with the ghost gun rule, President Joe Biden’s administration is facing two battles: The rule, itself and making a nomination to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Neither will be an easy task.
Biden is expected to nominate Obama-era US attorney Steve Dettlebach, to the position. He served as a US attorney from 2009 to 2016 in Ohio. The administration also plans to release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes as the Justice Department and White House have been under growing pressure to crack down on violent crime and gun deaths in the US.
However, the nomination process won’t be an easy one for the Biden administration. He had to withdraw his first ATF nominee, David Chipman, who’s also a gun-control advocate, because after months of opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in the Senate, the nomination stalled.
Since the director’s position was made confirmable in 2006, Democratic and Republican administrations have both failed to get ATF positions through the polically-fraught process. Since 2006, only one nominee, US attorney B. Todd Jones, has been confirmed. After a six-month struggle, he made it through the Senate in 2013. When President Barack Obama nominated him in 2013, he was the acting director.
The ghost gun rule has been making its way through the federal regulation process, but for months, gun safety groups and Democrats in Congress have been pushing for the Justice Department to finish the rule. It won’t be easy, though, as it will likely be met with heavy opposition from gun groups and could draw litigation.
The Senate’s top Democrat, Sen. Chuck Schumer, NY is imploring the administration to move quicker.
“It’s high time for a ghost gun exorcism before the proliferation peaks, and before more people get hurt — or worse,” he said, according to an AP report. “My message is a simple one: No more waiting on these proposed federal rules. Ghost guns are too easy to build, too hard to trace and too dangerous to ignore.”
According to the Justice Department, nearly 24,000 ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement at crime scenes and reported, between 2016 and 2020, to the government. The guns can’t be traced, so it makes it difficult to know how many are circulating on the streets, especially since many police departments don’t contact the government about the guns.
“In its proposed rule released last May, the ATF said it was also seeking to require manufacturers and dealers who sell ghost gun parts to be licensed by the federal government and require federally licensed firearms dealers to add a serial number to an unserialized guns they plan to sell,” the AP report said. “The rule would also require firearms dealers to run background checks before they sell ghost gun kits that contain parts needed to assemble a firearm.”
Given the political climate at the White House, it’s doubtful that Dettlebach will make it very far and the ghost gun rule seems to have too many obstacles to get much further any quicker.
