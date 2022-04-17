For months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading with the West for heavier equipment to aid in effectively fighting off the Russians who invaded the country, on Feb. 24.
His pleas were finally heard. For the first time, the United States has agreed to provide Kyiv with the types of high-power capabilities, to include 11 Mi-17 helicopters, 18 155mm Howitzer cannons and 300 more Switchblade drones.
The US was reluctant to help Ukraine because some in President Joe Biden’s administration viewed doing so as “too great an escalation risk,” according to news reports.
It’s a move that is being formally protested by Russia, who sent a note to the State Department, warning of “unpredictable consequences” should the support continue.
The note, known as a demarche, was sent earlier this week, as the US was getting ready to announce that it would send an additional $800 million in the form of a military aid package, to Ukraine.
According to news reports, a source familiar with the note said it was expected that Moscow would protest the shipments, but it still remains to be seen whether the move will change Russia’s behavior.
The source acknowledged that the note could signal a more aggressive Russian posture against the United States and NATO, as the war enters its second month.
Not only is it likely that it’ll cause a more aggressive Russian posture, the Biden administration should count on it. Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t the type that’s going to withdraw troops from Ukraine and go silently into the night because the US has decided to help the country. Instead, he is likely to match force with more force.
He’s made mention of “unpredictable consequences” to the US before, probably in hopes that he’d scare officials enough to dissuade them from helping Ukraine.
However, now that the Biden administration has pledged help, we will see whether Putin’s threats were empty or whether he’ll do something he could regret later.
