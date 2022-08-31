Anyone with children who are accessing social media, either on their smart phones or computers, should be aware of what they are doing and to whom they are speaking.
Trusting a child to do the “right” thing simply is not enough in a time when predators seem to be lurking and waiting for their next victim.
Take for example, former Redondo Beach, Calif. resident Matthew Christian Locher, 31. He recently pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child for the purpose of producing a sexually explicit visual depiction, the United States Department of Justice announced, Monday.
Pedophiles trolling the Internet for victims isn’t a new concept, but Locher was a bit more twisted — if that’s even possible.
He admitted to targeting girls suffering from mental health issues to include suicidal thoughts, eating disorders and depression. He enticed them to engage in harmful behavior for his own sexual gratification, according to a news report.
Locher spoke with multiple underage girls online and encouraged them to self-mutilate. He made two young girls send him images and videos as they cut their bodies with razor blades.
The news report also said he instructed one girl, who had an eating disorder, to starve herself, then ordered her to cut herself and film it whenever she “disobeyed” him.
As terrible as all of this is, it gets worse. He also admitted to encouraging a 12-year-old girl in Ohio to run away from home and come to California to have sex with him. He also told her to kill her parents, promising to pick her up and bring her to California so he could maker her his “slave,” according to
You’d think the girl would refuse, but instead, she set fire to her family’s home in an attempt to kill her parents. Luckily, she failed.
The abuse occurred between November 2020 and May 2021, the DOJ said.
This is just one example of the depraved people that surf the web for victims. The dangers children can face when engaging in social media are very real. It’s more important than ever to be aware of what your child does online.
