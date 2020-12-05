Attorney General William P. Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday, that he has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
This statement undercuts the claims that President Donald J. Trump and his allies have make — without evidence — of widespread and significant voting irregularities.
He suggested that the FBI and Justice Department have looked into fraud claims and seemed to take particular aim at one, by attorney Sidney Powell, who alleged a grand conspiracy involving election software changing voting tallies.
Since it became clear that Joe Biden won the election, Trump and his allies have sought to discredit the results, mounting unsuccessful court challenges and publicly decrying what they claim to be fraud and other irregularities.
Before the election, Barr had warned repeatedly and forcefully about possible fraud that might come with mass mail-in voting, echoing the president’s attacks on the practice.
Though, privately, Justice Department officials have, for weeks, said that there was not evidence to substantiate the claims of Trump and his allies, Barr’s publicly breaking with the president is particularly significant.
In a statement, Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, and Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to the campaign, said, “With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of Department of Justice investigation.”
The two lawyers have been leading Trump’s effort to attack the results of the election.
An administration official, like others speaking on the condition of anonymity to detail a sensitive topic, told the Washington Post that in recent months, Barr and Trump have “barely spoken” though they did have a conversation the week before Thanksgiving. The official said Barr has clashed with the president or his advisers recently.
Trump has complained to advisers about his attorney general, two officials said, and the frustration has filtered to Barr, even as the men talk less frequently than they once did.
Over the weekend, Trump took aim at the Justice Department and the FBI over their failure to back his election fraud claims.
The president has also been annoyed that Barr has expressed support for FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, whose public statements contradicting Trump — about election security and domestic extremism — made him a frequent target of the president’s rage, an administration official said.
Giuliani who led the most extensive efforts to damage Trump’s political rivals and undermine the election results, discussed with the president the possibility of receiving a pre-emptive pardon before Trump leaves office, according to two people told of the discussion.
Giuliani’s potential exposure is unclear. He has been under investigation by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for his business dealing in Ukraine and his role in ousting the American ambassador there, a plot that was at the heart of the impeachment of Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.